Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations issued near Thorpe Road in Spokane County

According to Spokane County Emergency Management (SCEM), a wildfire in the area is prompting Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notices.

Level 2 (GET SET) evacuations have been issued for people living near Thorpe Road.

According to Spokane County Emergency Management (SCEM), a wildfire in the area is prompting Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notices.

The following areas are advised to be ready in case of an evacuation:

North Road to Thorpe Road.

South Road to 44th Avenue.

West Avenue to Merryweather Road.

East to 195

Spokane Fire Department has Upgraded the Wildland Fire for residents living North to Thorpe. South to 44th. West to... Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Sunday, August 20, 2023

According to SCEM, conditions could get worse because of the wildfire. Officials are calling the this the Thorpe Road Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.