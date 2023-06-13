Two wildfires in Okanogan County prompt Level 1 and 2 evacuations

One fire burning near Spring Coulee Road is currently threatening around 100-150 homes.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two wildfires in Okanogan County are prompting Level 1 and Level 2 evacuations.

Level 2 evacuations mean residents should be ready to leave the area at a moment's notice.

The fire with Level 2 evacuations in place is wind-driven and burning near 172 Spring Coulee Road. According to Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM), the fire is moving east towards Dry Coulee Road. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the wind has stopped and two helicopters are working to put out the fire.

OCEM says the fire is currently threatening around 100-150 homes.

The fire with Level 1 evacuations in place is currently burning north of State Route 20 off of Loup Loup Canyon Road. Residents are being advised to be aware of their surroundings and to take action if necessary.

Residents in the area are advised to avoid the fire and watch for emergency vehicles.

The cause and acreage of these wildfires is unknown at this time.

