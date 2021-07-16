Level 3 evacuations in place for fire near Rice, Washington in Stevens County

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the fire was called in around 1:45 p.m. and has since grown to 50 acres.

RICE, Wash. — A fast-moving brush fire is forcing Level 3 evacuations near Rice, Washington in Stevens County.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire was called in around 1:45 p.m. and has since grown to 175 acres as of 5 p.m. Friday. It’s burning one mile northeast of Rice.

Evacuations have been upgraded to a Level 3 in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley. This means people should leave their homes immediately. An evacuation center is open at the Evergreen School, located one-mile up the Addy-Gifford Road from State Route 25.

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, 22 homes are threatened and none have been lost.

DNR is on scene working to put the fire out with aircraft and ground crews.

They've requested a Type 3 Incident Management Team, which helps firefighters gather more resources to help fight the fire.