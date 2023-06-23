Wildfire leads to Level 1 evacuation for Potholes State Park near Othello

Anyone with special needs, a trailer or car, livestock and pets should consider leaving the area soon.

OTHELLO, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) sent a Level 1 evacuation notice for Potholes State Park due to Wildfire. Potholes State Park is located near Othello in the Grant County area.

This Level 1 notice means “Get Ready”, but you are not in danger right now from this wildfire. You should take steps now to prepare to be ready to leave the area quickly if asked.

"Maintain awareness of this incident in the event conditions worsen," GCSO said in a statement.

Local authorities will inform you if the wildfire gets closer. They will attempt to contact you if the situation becomes more dangerous. For more updates check the GCSO website.

To subscribe to emergency text message alerts on your cell phone, text GCSHERIFF to 888777.

Anyone with special needs, a trailer or car, livestock and pets should consider leaving the area soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we received more information.

