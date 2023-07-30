DNR sends air support to fire burning near Spokane

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is burning near Katie Lane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a four-acre fire burning about one mile outside the city of Spokane on Sunday.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is burning near Katie Lane. No evacuations or road closures have been issued at this time.

DNR says only one out building has been lost. The Katie Lane fire has a moderate spread. Any evacuation alerts will be sent through ALERT Spokane.

DNR is sending air support to help with the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

