'Didn't lose anybody that day, so everything's good' | Elk man injured in Oregon Road Fire returns home

An Elk man is back in Spokane after spending almost a month in a Seattle hospital. He helped save his neighbors during the Oregon Road Fire.

MEAD, Wash. — The Oregon Road fire devastated the town of Elk, and one man essentially lost everything as a result of the flames.

One month later, he's back home and grateful to be alive.

Justin Knutsen helped save his neighbors when the Oregon Road fire first sparked in August, running to houses and telling people to evacuate. On his way out, he suffered the worst of it, physically and materially. He still has bandages on his arms and legs, but he's thankful to still be here.

As flames devoured Knutsen's home on Aug. 18, 2023, he ran to his neighbors, telling them to evacuate. On his way out of the area, he couldn't avoid the flames.

"Just over three weeks, and then back and forth between the hospital," Knutsen said. "It's been one of the most wildest experiences of my life."

Knutsen had second-degree burns to approximately 30% of his body. He said his legs are healing nicely and his main focus now is stretching and maintaining mobility between his arms.

It's only been a month and a half since that fateful day, but he's persevered.

"We're not materialistic people," he stated. "So, you know, we didn't lose anybody that day, so everything's good."

Knutsen and his family are now picking up the pieces. For the first time since the devastating fire, his family is moving into a temporary space.

"It'll be a long process, but it's nice to have our own place again," he said.

He still has bandages on his arms and legs, which he said is a solemn reminder of the day that changed his life.

"I get angry at myself because I don't have the grip anymore that I used to have," he said.

But Knutsen says its a blessing to be with his family once again. Even though he is still in recovery, he's shifting his attention to helping others.

"The community has been awesome for help with our family donations and everything. And so you got to always pay it forward," Knutsen said.

It'll be a long journey to rebuild and recovery, but at his new home, there is a silver lining.

"Eight years since we've been able to order delivery, so it'll be nice to order a delivery," Knutsen said.

Knutsen says the process to rebuild his home in Elk is already underway. The hope is to get back on their Elk property within the next two years.

