'It's been pretty dang stressful': Family describes evacuation from Andrus Fire

Shane Davis and his family only had about 20 minutes to pack up and leave their home due to the Andrus Fire.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Andrus Fire in the West Plains area of Spokane County quickly grew from 20 acres to and estimated 230 acres on Monday, causing Level 3 evacuations in some areas.

Level 3 evacuations mean that people in the area need to leave immediately and stay out until told it is safe to return. Some of those evacuations have now been lowered to levels 2 or 1, but some people are still forced to stay away from their homes due to the continued blaze.

Shane Davis and his family are one group still away from their home.

"I went and looked outside and it was like right behind our house," Davis said. "My dad used to work up on the hill when it used to be an air force base, and so we knew it started up there. It was coming down, and we kind of just got as much stuff together as we could and then got out as quick as we could."

At one point, at least 200 homes were under Level 3 evacuation orders. That number has since dropped due to evacuations being moved to lower levels.

Davis said his family only had about 20 minutes between the first Level 2 evacuation order - which means to be prepared to leave at any moment - and the order to leave immediately.

"Yeah, it happened quick... we kind of just grabbed whatever we could, the most important things, the valuable things that we can't replace. Then, you know, renter's insurance will take care of the rest. Luckily, we didn't have to come to that," Davis said.

Davis was able to briefly return to his home, and he said everything was undamaged. Some of the roads in the area of the fire are still closed as of Tuesday night.

Fire crews are still working to start containing the fire, according to Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer Eric Keller. He also said the flames spread quickly on Monday due to winds and the terrain in the area. The fire has burned timber and open fields.

Crews from the local, state and national levels are fighting the Andrus Fire. Spokane County fire districts and other local districts from across the state are on scene, as are state units from DNR and federal crews from the Bureau of Land Management and the United State Forest Service.

Keller said the fire likely won't be fully contained or out until this weekend or early next week, but Davis is just happy for the work crews have done so far.

"It's been pretty dang stressful. We're just glad they got it under control and thankful for the firemen and pilots that came in and made sure that we were all safe."

Crews likely won't have a level of containment until the coming days, according to fire officials. They also hope to start pushing in from the perimeter of the fire soon, according to Keller.