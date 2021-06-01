'It just takes one little spark': Spokane-area fire crews prepare for record-high temperatures

With record-setting high temperatures and increasing winds in the forecast, local fire crews are preparing for increased fire danger.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Spokane area is forecasted to get see record-high temperatures on Wednesday along with the potential for increasing winds throughout the week.

The combination of high, dry heat and increasing winds is one the Inland Northwest knows all too well. The combination was what led to the destructive string of wildfires last year on Labor Day, including the Babb Road Fire that decimated the towns of Pine City and Malden in North Whitman County.

The risk is no different this time around, and Spokane-area fire crews are prepared for fires with the high heat in the forecast.

"So with these low humidities, high temperatures and breezy conditions through Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday, the fire risk definitely goes up, and we'll definitely be prepared for that," Spokane County Fire District 10 Deputy Chief Orlando Sandoval said.

Sandoval added that his crews are ready for any fires that may pop up. He also said they were lucky enough to not see any major fire incidents over Memorial Day weekend. But this doesn't mean they are letting their guard down.

"We're still trying to figure out what's going to happen with those winds exactly," Sandoval said. "On Thursday, if we determine that they get above the 20 mile an hour mark, then we'll start bringing people in and doing some additional staffing."

Sandoval said that while the district is slightly short staffed, they aren't in any danger of being short firefighters for their engines.

However, the fire crews aren't the only ones that can do a part in preventing or stopping wildfires.

Sandoval said there are a number of things people can do to prevent a wildfire.

"Whether its mowing the lawn, to having their normal campfire, to even having their campfires on their decks, in their chimneys, or in the chimney stoves, just be careful in the next few days. Especially because the fire danger, it just takes one little spark and you'll be off to the races," Sandoval said.