Why does US 2 keep closing?

INDEX, Wash. — The intermittent closures of Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish are likely to continue due to the hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) told KING 5 the state is relying on experts from other agencies to help determine when the highway is too dangerous for drivers.

"When we can have that road open, we want to open it, even if it's for a limited amount of time," Kris Olsen said. "That allows folks to get out, get to the grocery store, take care of any errands they may need to."

On Monday, the highway was closed for most of the day as crews removed two large trees that fell onto the road. Most of the recent closures are due to falling trees or the fire burning too close to the road.

WSDOT is in close contact with the Department of Natural Resources, State Parks and the Forest Service to determine when to close the highway, Olsen said.

The human-caused fire began burning on Sept. 10. As of Oct. 8, it had grown to more than 13,000 acres. It is about 36% contained.

More than 200 personnel are fighting the fire.