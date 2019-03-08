SPOKANE, Wash. — As August heats up and dries out central and eastern Washington and North Idaho, fires are sparking all across this side of the Cascades.

We've compiled a list of the significant fires burning in our region and what we know today.

WILLIAMS FLATS FIRE

The Williams Flats Fire is burning more than 45,000 acres on the Colville Reservation near Keller as of Thursday morning.

The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 2. It is 80 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

According to a press release, flash flooding caused hazardous road conditions at the fire and caused 64 firefighters to be unable to return to the incident command post. By Sunday evening, the firefighters were safely back at the base camp.

Level 1 evacuations remain in place for areas south of Four Corners, and on or near the shore of Lake Roosevelt along the Ninemile-Hellgate Road.

This means residents should be ready for a potential evacuation.

Kuehne Road is not under any evacuation orders, but access is restricted to residents and landowners due to heavy fire traffic in the area.

Traffic control points have been established at:

The junction of Silver Creek Road and Ninemile-Hellgate Road, also known as the “Four Corners”

The junction of Olds Creek Road and the Ninemile-Frosty Meadows Road

The junction of Silver Creek Road and Kuehne Road

Only residents will be allowed through the control points to their homes within the affected areas. If the fire approaches Silver Creek Road, or if smoke restricts visibility to the point that firefighters are at risk, only fire and emergency vehicles will be allowed through these points.

Helicopters may be dipping from Lake Roosevelt for fire suppression efforts, so the public is asked to avoid aircraft activity on the water.

Nearly 680 personnel remain on scene fighting the fire at last check.

CCC FIRE

The CCC Fire burned about 450 acres two miles north of Cataldo in unincorporated Shoshone County.

As of Thursday morning, it is 100% contained.

CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Road remains closed, along with Road No. 259 on the backside of Cataldo Mountain.

The Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes between Cataldo and Kingston also remains closed.

Crews are continuing to mop up and extinguish hot spots on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NORTH MILL CREEK FIRE

The North Mill Creek Fire burning in Colville burned 429 acres at last check.

It is 100% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire as prompted road closures on North Fork Mill Creek Rd., Middle Fork Mill Creek Rd., Rocky Creek Rd. and Bestrom Rd. There are no evacuations in place.

The fire started Thursday and the cause is still under investigation.

Cool temperatures and rain Friday and Saturday helped crews to make progress on all three fires, agencies report. However, there is an increased chance for mud-slides as the forecast shows heavy rains have prompted a Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. to late Saturday evening.

