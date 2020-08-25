Shissler Fire burning about 2,500 acres in Idaho County south of Elk City

The fire was caused by lightning and is currently 0% contained, according to the United States Forest Service.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — The Shissler Fire is burning approximately 2,500 acres of land two miles south of the Red River Hot Springs near Elk City in Idaho.

Lightning ignited the fire, according to the United States Forest Service, and the blaze is 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

No structures have been lost, but private property, infrastructure and buildings along Hot Springs Road and the Red River Hot Springs are threatened, the USFS said. No evacuations have been issued yet, although multiple roads, trails and campgrounds in the area have been closed for public safety reasons.

Cooler temperatures in recent days have moderated the growth of the fire, but the USFS said thunderstorms predicted for the area on Tuesday night may produce "erratic gusty winds which could contribute to fire growth."