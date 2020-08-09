How wildfire victims can find shelter from Red Cross, ways others can donate

Virtual Temporary Evacuation Points have been established throughout the Region, according to the Red Cross.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Red Cross is providing shelter for residents who have been forced from their homes as multiple wildfires burn in eastern Washington.

High winds combined with low relative humidity led to multiple new wildfires in both Washington state and North Idaho over Labor Day weekend.

Level 3 evacuations have been issued in some areas of eastern Washington, which means residents must leave immediately.

People who have been evacuated and need help finding shelter should call one of these numbers depending on their geographic area:

Okanogan, Douglas, Chelan, Spokane, Grant, Whitman Counties: 509-670-5331



Yakima, Benton and Franklin Counties: 509-820-4170

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross cannot accept material donations of any kind. Storing, sorting, cleaning and distributed donated items could be especially risky.

Leaders said the best way to help people affected by disasters such as wildfires is to make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit the Red Cross website, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Washington State Combined Fund Drive also has a list on member charities that help with wildfire relief on its website.