How to prepare for wildfire smoke

Where there's fire, there's smoke. There's no telling what this year's wildfire season will bring but there are ways to prepare for the smoke.

The 2021 wildfire season is here and fires are already starting to pick up across the west coast. And (as we all know) where there's fire, there's smoke.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency collects data from the region all year. Right now they're looking at the numbers gathered from last year to prepare for what will come next.

Lisa Woodard is their Communications & Outreach Manager. She said smoke is unhealthy to breath in, especially for those with prior health conditions.

"So last year we definitely saw unprecedented levels of wildfire smoke," Woodward said. "Smoke particles are ultra fine, they’re microscopic and they can travel great distances. That’s why our air quality here in Spokane can be affected by wildfires from California, Oregon, Canada."

That’s why researchers like the ones down at Spokane’s regional clean air agency study the forecast and collect samples all year long. They’re trying to get a better understanding of smoke impacts on the region while keeping the public up to date on air quality levels.

Last year Spokane experienced a full week of hazardous air quality and 7 days with air quality above moderate conditions.

While there's usually a point every summer when the beautiful skies turn into hazy clouds, there's no telling how many low air quality days Spokane will get this year.

The agency does partner up with places like the Washington State Department of Health to provide tips on reducing smoke intake.

Here's what they suggest:

close all doors and windows when it’s smoky outside

turn off fans that vent to the outside

stay indoors whenever you can

set your air conditioner on recirculate to prevent intake of outside air

They both agree paying attention to the conditions could help make things easier in the event wildfire smoke does roll into the region.

"We have monitors set up throughout the area and we are monitoring and forecasting air quality every day," Woodward said.

The agency also updates their website every hour. Woodward said it's a valuable resource as temperatures begin to rise and wildfires flare up.