House fire sparks brush fire near Cheney, forcing immediate evacuations

CHENEY, Wash. — A fast-moving brush fire burning near Cheney is forcing immediate evacuations.

According to Spokane County Fire District 3’s Cody Rohrbach, it started as a house fire on West Pine Meadows Road and spread to nearby brush.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living between Scottie Dog Lane, Pine Meadow Lane and Hanson Pond Lane. This means people should get out now.

KREM 2’s Thomas Patrick said plumes of smoke from this fire and the Ford Corkscrew Fire are visible on satellite radar.

KREM 2 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.