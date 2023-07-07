53 firefighters battling fire near Hayden Lake

The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike a couple of weeks ago that smoldered before it ignited into a large fire.

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — More than 50 firefighters were battling a 5-acre forest fire east of Hayden Lake on Thursday.

The Horse Ridge Fire near Mokins Bay was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike a couple of weeks ago that smoldered before it ignited into a large fire.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost.

Sharla Arledge, Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman, said aircraft known as amphibious water scoopers and helicopters were called in to try and douse the blaze.

Both attracted attention Wednesday as they swooped in on Hayden Lake for water, then dropped it on the fire.

The planes are capable of delivering 800 gallons of water in a single drop, while the helicopter can handle about 300 gallons.

A helicopter remained in action Thursday.

Arledge said the fire did not grow overnight. Because the terrain was difficult to access, 53 fighters with IDL and the U.S. Forest Service were flown in via helicopter for the ground attack.

