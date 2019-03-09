SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Department of Natural Resource crews are working to put out a 10-acre fire about five miles northeast of Winthrop in Okanogan County.

The fire is burning in a hay field near Highway 20. It’s being called the Big Valley Fire.

According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, Highway 20 was shut down around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It was reopened around 3:25 p.m.

No word yet on what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

On Sunday, a firefighter from Okanogan County Fire District 3 was badly burned in the Spring Coulee Fire.

According to emergency management spokesperson Maurice Goodall, the firefighter, Assistant Chief Christian Johnson with Okanogan County Fire District 3, is in a medically-induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Johnson has second and third degree burns over 50 to 60% of his body and his airway has been scored at a two out of four (four being the worst), Goodall said.

