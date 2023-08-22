Hallett Elementary School unaffected by Gray Fire, school district says

Families and students heard reports that the school had been impacted by the fire, but the Medical Lake School District says this is not the case.

MEAD, Wash. — The Medical Lake School District (MLSD) reassured parents and students Monday that Hallett Elementary School was not impacted by the Gray Fire.

MLSD was in the evacuation area of the Gray Fire. Families and students heard reports that the school had been impacted by the fire, but the school district says this is not the case.

"As of this morning August 19, we have preliminarily assessed our school buildings for damages caused by the fire. At this time, we can report that Hallett Elementary and MLMS did not receive any significant damage. We will still need to have them assessed more formally, but things look good right now," MLSD Superintendent Kim Headrick said in a Facebook post.

MLSD set up several resources for families affected by the fires. Currently, efforts are bring coordinated with the Red Cross organization to help families.

The school district is also offering the following services:

Counseling and Emotional support MLSD mental health counselor, Alita Crosby, LMFTA (email: acrosby@mlsd.org)

Basic Needs Assistance MLSD parent/family partner, Nikki Bauman (email: nbauman@mlsd.org)

General Questions MLSD Superintendent, Kim Headrick (email: kheadrick@mlsd.org)



The school district will continue to give regular updates through email, the district website and social media platforms.

