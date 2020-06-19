Gun Range Fire burning about 100 acres near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources tweeted about the fire on Thursday and said the cause is undetermined.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington Department of Natural Resources firefighters are battling a wildfire that has burned about 100 acres near Wenatchee on Thursday evening.

The Gun Range Fire started on Thursday afternoon near the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club, according to Washington DNR. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, the department said.

As of Thursday evening, it has burned about 100 acres, according to the Washington DNR. No information has been released on if any structures are threatened.