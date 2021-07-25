Growing 5-acre brush fire burning near Elk, level 3 evacuations issued

According to Washington DNR Ryan Rodruck, a brush fire near US Highway 2 in Elk, WA.

ELK, Wash. — A large brush fire is burning near Elk, Wa off of Highway 2 and East Valley Lane on Sunday, according to the communications manager for Washington DNR Ryan Rodruck.

The Spokane County Emergency Management team is issuing out level 3 evacuations for North Hardesty Road to Bruce Road, S. Elk highway Road to East Valley Lane and Valley Road.

Level 3 means go now.

The 5-acre fire is burning in heavy timber.

Rodruck said fire crews, multiple ground and air resources are headed to help put out the fire. Right now four planes and one helicopter are on the scene.

There are no evacuations in place and no road closures have been reported.

KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring more updates as it is available.

This story is still developing. Check back here for more updates.