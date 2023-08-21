Medical Lake community reacts to death of Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch co-founder Carl Grub

Carl Grub, 86, was tragically killed in the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake. Those who knew him say his death left a huge hole in the community.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Medical Lake community is hurting following the tragic death of Carl Grub, a man who taught hundreds of children how to raise livestock at the youth ranch for FFA, Junior Live Stock show and Four-H.

Grub, 86, was one of the founders of the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch in Medical Lake. He was tragically killed in the Gray Fire burning in the town. Those who knew and loved him say this loss leaves a huge hole in the community.

While many in Medical Lake are deeply saddened by the loss, the community is determined to continue his legacy at the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch.

KREM 2 had the opportunity to speak with friends and family of Grub about who he was and how his actions forever impacted the Medical Lake community.

