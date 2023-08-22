Gray Fire impacts mail delivery for 200 addresses in Spokane County

According to USPS, anyone's home or business affected by the fire can make alternate delivery arrangements at the Medical Lake Post Office or online.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More than 550 homes and businesses in Medical Lake will have impacted mail delivery because of the Gray Fire, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The USPS reported 200 addresses will not receive deliveries because their homes and business were destroyed. Delivery for the other 380 homes and businesses will resume once roads are cleared of debris.

According to USPS, anyone's home or business affected by the fire can make alternate delivery arrangements at the Medical Lake Post Office or online. People can receive insurance forms, medications and checks from the office.

The Medical Lake Post Office is open at the following times:

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The post office is located at 322 E Grace St., Medical Lake, WA 99022.

Customers are required to show a photo ID to pick up mail and packages, or to forward their mail.

Other services are available at the USPS website.

