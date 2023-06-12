Wildfire near Wildhorse Monument contained

As of 6:30 p.m., the wildfire is contained and mop-up procedures are underway, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Update: As of 6:30 p.m., the wildfire is contained and mop-up procedures are underway, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Original: The Grant County Sheriff's Office has closed its Wildhorse Mounument to combat a wildfire that sprouted on eastbound I-90 near milepost 139.

Helicopter crews are currently working to put out the fire. As of 3:30 p.m. the fire is 50 acres and burning away from the interstate. No structures are threatened.

MACC 911, Royal Slope Fire Rescue, Grant County Fire Districts 3 and 8, Washington State Patrol, WSDOT Eastern Region HQ, the Bureau of Land Management and EM-3 are assisting in fighting this wildfire.

#wildhorsefire Wildfire, eastbound I-90 MP 139 (Wildhorse Monument). Watch for fire apparatus on roadway. Wildhorse... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 12, 2023

