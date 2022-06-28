Grant County issues an evacuation notice due to a wildfire in the area

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 evacuation notice on Tuesday for residents due to a wildfire in the area.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Level 3 notice for residents means "they leave the area now and don't delay," as a wildfire is moving in their direction, and the danger to safety is increasing.
Grant County Sheriff's Office says people living in the following areas should be ready to leave their homes quickly if local authorities ask them to do so:
- Adrian Road S of SR28
- 21000 block Rd D.5 NE
- Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE
- Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE
- East of Soap Lake
- Officers will go door-to-door to notify residents within the Level 3 area.
Officers will go door-to-door to notify residents within the Level 3 area in Grant County. Officials are asking residents that do not evacuate to be aware they may not receive any further notice to leave as emergency services may not be able to help them later if they decide to stay.
State Route 28 near Soap Lake is also being impacted by the wildfire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.