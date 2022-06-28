Grant County issues an evacuation notice due to a wildfire in the area

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, people living in the following areas should be ready to evacuate:

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 evacuation notice on Tuesday for residents due to a wildfire in the area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Level 3 notice for residents means "they leave the area now and don't delay," as a wildfire is moving in their direction, and the danger to safety is increasing.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says people living in the following areas should be ready to leave their homes quickly if local authorities ask them to do so:

Adrian Road S of SR28

21000 block Rd D.5 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

East of Soap Lake

Officers will go door-to-door to notify residents within the Level 3 area in Grant County. Officials are asking residents that do not evacuate to be aware they may not receive any further notice to leave as emergency services may not be able to help them later if they decide to stay.

State Route 28 near Soap Lake is also being impacted by the wildfire.

SR 28 is closed from MP 56 to MP 59, just east of the jct. with SR 17 near Soap Lake, due to a fire on both sides of the road. There is currently no detour available and no estimated time for reopening. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 28, 2022

