Governor Jay Inslee hosting briefings on Spokane County wildfires today

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be in Spokane County on Sunday to meet with leaders working to extinguish the Gray & Oregon Road wildfires that have burned nearly 20,000 acres over the weekend and are still active.

His visit to Spokane County includes a briefing at Lakeland Village and the Spokane Falls Community College (an evacuation center for those impacted by the Gray Fire). He will also be hosting a media Q&A at 12:15 p.m. that can be watched on KREM 2 News' online platforms.

Gov. Inslee's schedule is down below:

10:30 a.m. - Briefing at Lakeland Village, a DSHS site in Lakeland Village

11:30 a.m. - Briefing at Spokane Falls Community College

12:15 p.m. - Media Q&A

1:30 p.m. - Visit the shelter at Riverside High School

Governor Jay Inslee just arrived at Lakeland Village in Medical Lake. He’ll make a number of stops during his visit to Spokane today @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/xqwhNzY5x6 — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) August 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Stick with KREM 2 News for future updates on the governor's visits.

