Goddard Rd. Fire in Stevens County jumps containment line, Level 2 evacuations in place

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday the fire has burned 674 acres.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Goddard Rd. Fire burning in Stevens County has jumped the containment line because of high winds.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Level 2 evacuations have been put in place because of the movement of the fire. Level 2 evacuations mean to be ready to leave.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire was called in around 1:45 p.m. on July 16 and has since grown to 674 acres as of 8 a.m. Monday. It’s burning one mile northeast of Rice.

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, 22 homes are threatened and one structure has been lost.

DNR is on scene working to put the fire out with aircraft and ground crews.

They've requested a Type 3 Incident Management Team, which helps firefighters gather more resources to help fight the fire.

As of 6 a.m. July 17, crews will be using Kettle Falls High School as an Incident Command Center.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of central and eastern Washington as well as North Idaho. Critical fire danger through this time frame comes in a dual threat, consisting of both the usually dry and windy conditions and the chance for dry lightning strikes Wednesday morning.

Since Monday, the area of the Red Flag Warning has expand to include nearly all of the Inland Northwest. Areas in eastern Washington and North Idaho are more at risk of the thunderstorms, while central Washington will experience the dry and windy conditions.