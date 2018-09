CHEWELAH, Wash. — A wildfire burning 10 miles east of Chewelah has burned over 50 acres as of Saturday morning.

According to officials, the Glenn Creek Fire is 10 percent contained and 100 percent lined.

Fire crews are continuing to reinforce containment lines with personnel working on hot spots.

There are 230 personnel working on the fire and officials estimate it to be contained on Sept. 10.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - #GlennCreekFire is 50 acres. Today, crews are strengthening containment lines. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 7, 2018

