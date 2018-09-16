While temperatures cool down as we head into fall, there are several fires crews still working to put them out. Here are the five biggest, and how they're looking now.

The Crescent Mountain fire at the headwaters of the Twisp River burned 52,609 acres. As of Friday, it is 86 percent contained and officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 22. Lightning caused this fire in late July.

The Cougar Creek fire burning near Plain, Wash. is the largest at 42,712 acres. As of Friday, it is 91 percent contained. Lightening caused this fire in late July and officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The Mcleod Fire near Mazama, Wash. burned 24,411 acres and is 91 percent contained as of Oct. 9. The fire began in early August due to lightning. Officials estimated it would be fully contained by Oct. 1, but there are no updates at this time.

The next closest fire burning 7,871 acres in Hope, Idaho is the Cougar fire. As of Oct. 9 it is 100 percent contained. Officials estimated it to be fully contained by Oct. 31.This fire was caused lightning in late July.

