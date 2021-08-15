Wildfire near Ford causes level 3 evacuations

The fire is currently located north from Corkscrew Canyon and State Highway 231.

FORD, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and Fire District 1 responded to a quickly moving brush fire near Ford, WA Sunday.

The fire is currently located north of Corkscrew Canyon and State Highway 231. This has caused level three evacuations in this area.

Level three evacuations have also been issued for the Happy Hills road area.

Level three evacuations mean that anyone living or near the area should leave immediately.

Level two evacuations are in effect for the area from Ford to Curd's Corner to the north end of Reservation road.

Washington State Highway Patrol tweeted Sunday that state route SR 231 just south of Ford at MP 50 is closed in both directions due to a barn fire.