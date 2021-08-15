FEMA approves federal funds after Ford Corkscrew Fire destroys 8 homes

The fire is located 16.5 miles west-southwest of Deer Park. It is burning in timber, grass and brush.

FORD, Wash. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized federal funds for the Ford Corkscrew Fire burning at least 14,000 acres in Stevens County, Washington.

The fire is located 16.5 miles west-southwest of Deer Park. It is burning in timber, grass and brush. A total of 20 buildings have been impacted by the fire, including eight homes that have been destroyed and 12 minor structures impacted.

FEMA approved Washington state's request for funds Monday night because the fire could cause destructions that could cause a major disaster. FEMA said this is the sixth Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declared in 2021 to help fight Washington wildfires. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area of Airport Way to Olsen Road to Casberg-Burroughs Road. A Level 3 evacuation is also in place for south of Ford to the county line and east along the river to Tum Tum. A Level 3 evacuation is also in place for the area of SR231/Sanctuary Way to Bald Mountain to Scotts Valley Road, Corkscrew Canyon and Hidden Road west and up to SR292 to Loon Lake South Road to SR 395 and south on William Valley Road. People in these areas should get out now.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for the area of Ford to Kurt's Corner to the north end of Reservation Road and around Loon Lake, west of William Valley Road and south of Casberg Burroughs. People in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for the area of Springdale south to Hidden Road and the east end of the old Springdale Highway.

According to the fire's Public Information Officer Isabelle Hoygaard, the winds shifted and pushed the fire front to the southwest at about 8 p.m. on Monday, forcing new evacuations. More than 90 personnel were on scene Tuesday morning and more crews are expected to arrive throughout the day.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to avoid swimming, boating or recreating in Long Lake near the dam so firefighting planes can safely refill their tanks. They are asking everyone to stay out of that area of the lake Monday and all day Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Ford Corkscrew Fire 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

The Department of Natural Resources, nearby local fire districts and Spokane Tribal firefighters along with air resources are all on scene.

The Red Cross shelter at Mary Walker Schools In Springdale has been moved to Deer Park High School at 800 S. Weber Rd in Deer Park. The Springdale Rodeo Grounds and the Chewelah Veterinary Clinic are available for animals that need to be evacuated. On the Spokane Reservation, the Wellpinit Middle/High School has been opened up for evacuees as well.