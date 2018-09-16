While temperatures begin to cool down as we head into fall, there are several fires crews are still working to put out. Here are the five biggest, and how they're looking now.

The Crescent Mountain fire burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee forest is the largest fire at 51,584 acres. As of Sunday it is 75 percent contained.

The Cougar Creek fire burning near Plain, Wash. is second largest at 42,712 acres. As of Sunday, it is 79 percent contained.

The Mcleod Fire near Mazama, Wash. burned 22,848 acres and is 86 percent contained as of Sunday.

The Horns Mountain fire near Newport, Wash. burned 5,889 acres and is 94 percent contained as of Sunday.

The Boyds fire burning 4,712 acres near Kettle Falls, Wash. is 94 percent contained as of Sunday.

