While temperatures begin to cool down as we head into fall, there are several fires crews are still working to put them out. Here are the five biggest, and how they're looking now.

The Cougar Creek fire burning near Plain, Wash. is the largest at 42,712 acres. As of Wednesday, it is 79 percent contained. Lightening caused this fire on July 28 and officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The Mcleod Fire near Mazama, Wash. burned 24,411 acres and is 91 percent contained as of Friday. The fire began Aug. 11 due to lightning. Officials estimate that it will be fully contained by Oct. 1.

The Cougar Fire in Idaho is 7,871 acres and 85 percent contained as of Thursday. Lightning caused this fire on July 27. Officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The Surprise Creek Fire in Idaho is 3,185 acres and 78 percent contained. Lightning caused this fire on July 27. Officials have not released an estimated date for full containment. This fire was last updated on Sep. 11.

The Rampike Fire in Idaho burned 3,100 acres as of Sept. 21 but officials have not reported its containment. Lightning caused this fire on July 31, but officials have not indicated when they expect to have it fully contained.

