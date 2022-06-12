Today is the last day to fish for free in Washington

Washington's annual Free Fishing Weekend ends today.

WASHINGTON, USA — People across Washington will be able to fish without a license today as the state's Free Fishing Weekend event comes to a close today.

During the event this weekend, residents and non-residents are allowed to harvest fish and shellfish across the state in any waters open to fishing. Additionally visitors are not required to have a car pass or Discover Car pass when visiting any Washington state park or land managed by the WDFW.