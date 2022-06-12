Today is the last day to fish for free in Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — People across Washington will be able to fish without a license today as the state's Free Fishing Weekend event comes to a close today.
During the event this weekend, residents and non-residents are allowed to harvest fish and shellfish across the state in any waters open to fishing. Additionally visitors are not required to have a car pass or Discover Car pass when visiting any Washington state park or land managed by the WDFW.
WDFW is advising those interested in participating in the event check the current fishing regulations valid through the end of June. It is also important to check the regulations for other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect according to officials.