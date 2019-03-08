As August heats up and dries out central and eastern Washington, fires are sparking all across this side of the Cascades.

So many, that it's difficult to keep up at times. So, we've compiled a list of the fires and everything you need to know about them.

WILLIAMS FLATS FIRE

The Williams Flats Fire is burning 5,640 on the Colville Reservation near Keller as of Saturday morning. This fire started Friday and its cause is under investigation.

This fire is 0 percent contained as of Friday.

One home is threatened and a Level 3 evacuation order was issued Friday. Mt. Tolman Fire Control officials say the fire is burning near Lake Roosevelt within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Wash.

RELATED: Level 3 evacuation issued for wildfire on Colville Indian Reservation

MICA CREEK FIRE

The Mica Creek fire has burned 40 acres and it is 50 percent contained as of Friday.

It's burning 23 miles east of St. Maries, south of Calder, Idaho. The department said the fire started at 6:41 p.m. on Thursday. It is burning in an active logging operation on endowment land managed by IDL.

No structures are threatened and there are no road closures as of Friday.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LEFT HAND FIRE

The Left Hand Fire has burned 3,406 acres 17 miles northwest of Naches, Washington as of Saturday.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management reduced the Level 2 evacuation area to a Level 1 Saturday morning because crews do not expect any further growth. Suppression efforts are wrapping up and crews are mopping up, repairing fire lines and patrolling the area Saturday.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest issued a closure order for the area surrounding the Left Hand Fire. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily closed about 5,000 acres of the southwest portion of the Oak Creek Wildlife area.

SULPHUR FIRE

The Sulphur Fire is burning at least 1,000 acres in Franklin County about six miles northeast of Connell.

The fire started Friday around 2 p.m. and prompted a Level 2 evacuation order. State resources were mobilized to support crews around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Highway 26 is closed between Kahlotus and Connell as the fire is moving quickly between Copp and Delaney Rd., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook Friday. It threatens homes, crops and power infrastructure