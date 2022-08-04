Firefighters responding to growing wildfire near Lind, entire town being evacuated

WSP says troopers are in the area assisting with evacuations. At this time, 10 homes have been lost.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A growing wildfire has been reported three miles south of Lind, according to Washington State Patrol District 4.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that the entire town of Lind is being evacuated. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) said they expect the fire to pass through the city.

The sheriff's office said all of the individuals are being evacuated to the Ritzville Grade School. Highway 395 is closed in both directions from Paha-Packard southbound and northbound from Cunningham Road.

Adams County Fire management is heading to assist. Emergency management is aware of the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

There are no details at this time on the size of the fire.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

