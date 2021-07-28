Firefighters will begin night operations to fight the over 1,100- acre Sherwood Fire

It is currently too difficult for crews to fight fires during the day due to extreme heat and dry fuels.

WELLPINIT, Wash. — Currently, 10 major fires are burning across Washington state. So far, more than 240,000 acres have burned in the state. That’s more than the total acres burned in all of 2019.

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz expressed her concerns with this wildfire season Wednesday during her visit at the Sherwood fire camp in Wellpinit.

That fire started on July 21. Its burned 1,102 acres and it is currently 30 percent contained.

In the past, fire camp tents would be empty during the day. But now, Sherwood fire crews are in their tents resting up for night operations. This is a new tactic crews are using due to the extreme heat this fire season.

"Rest when you can, pace yourself,” Incident Commander Shawn Sheldon said. “That is highly critical as we go through the rest of the season."

Sheldon said it is currently too difficult for crews to fight fires during the day. Extreme heat and dry fuels are the main factors.

So instead, crews are working at night because it's safer and allows them to get ahead of the fire's progress.

"At night, our humidity typically comes up a bit better,” Sheldon said. “So you get a bit of recovery on those fuels so it won't burn as hot. So that allows us to put those night assets out there to do more offensive firefighting, which is where we can take a little steam out of the fire."

Working the line at night does come with its challenges, though--including limited visibility.

But these record breaking conditions require whatever tactics necessary to contain these fires.

"In year's past, I wouldn't be visiting major wildfires until late August,” Commissioner Franz said. “That’s typically the peak of our wildfire season."

An early fire season and harsh conditions are bound to wear these crews out. But this week, the force is with them.

A boy named Carver dispatched Baby Yoda to the Sherwood fire last week. His first fire of the season. He wears several pins from fires his already been to across the United States.

“Baby Yoda helps keep firefighters' spirits up throughout the season,” Sherwood fire PIO Jodie Barram said.

He came with a note that reads, "Thank you firefighters. Here is a friend for you in case you get lonely. Love, Carver.”

Barram said they are honored to have Yoda working alongside them.

Incident Commander Sheldon said conditions at the Sherwood fire are improving. He expects containment numbers to increase in the next few days.