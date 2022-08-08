Firefighters currently responding to 15 acre wildfire at Priest Lake in Bonner County

It is not known at this time if the wildfire is threatening any structures in the area.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are currently responding to a 15-acre wildfire at the Lion Creek drainage at Priest Lake in Bonner County, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

New Incident: Firefighters are at the scene of a 15-acre fire at the Lion Creek drainage at Priest Lake in Bonner County. #PriestLakeLionRoarFire



Find all IDL fire updates at https://t.co/4X2fQhhdDS#IDLFireInfo pic.twitter.com/ZeBqArAccC — ID Dept. of Lands (@IdahoLands) August 9, 2022

It is not known at this time if the wildfire is threatening any structures in the area. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, no evacuation levels have been reported at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.