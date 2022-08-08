Firefighters currently responding to 15 acre wildfire at Priest Lake in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are currently responding to a 15-acre wildfire at the Lion Creek drainage at Priest Lake in Bonner County, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
It is not known at this time if the wildfire is threatening any structures in the area. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, no evacuation levels have been reported at this time.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
