Fire burning at Spokane Valley apartment complex Thursday

The apartment complex is located at 12204 E Maxwell Ave, according to Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — There is a fire burning at an apartment complex in Spokane Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The apartment complex is located at 12202 E Maxwell Ave, according to Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was requested to assist and is on the scene. KREM 2 News also has a crew at the scene.

There are at least a dozen engines on scene.

Authorities have blocked off the road at Pine St. and they have a perimeter set up. Traffic is backed up near the apartment complex, according to KREM's Joshua Robinson. There is smoke visible from nearby roads.

Here are photos of the fire submitted by KREM 2 viewers:

Photos: Fire burning at Spokane Valley apartment complex 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5