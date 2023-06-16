Brush fire leading to smoky skies in south Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire in south Spokane County is putting out heavy smoke.
The fire is off South Stentz Road and is contained, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Body Rohrbach.
Emergency crews were first alerted about the brush fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene, the fire was spreading at a moderate speed.
The brush fire was burning adjacent to homes that were threatened by the flames for a short time.
KREM 2 News has a crew at the scene monitoring conditions as crews work to get a line around the fire to stop any further spread.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.