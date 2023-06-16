Brush fire leading to smoky skies in south Spokane County

The fire is off South Stentz Road and is contained, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Body Rohrbach.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire in south Spokane County is putting out heavy smoke.

The fire is off South Stentz Road and is contained, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Body Rohrbach.

Emergency crews were first alerted about the brush fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene, the fire was spreading at a moderate speed.

HAPPENING NOW: I’m at the scene of what fire officials estimate is a 5-6 acre wildfire burning in Spangle.



According to the Fire District 3 Battalion Chief, there are no evacuations or threats to nearby structures.



One helicopter is assisting in putting out flames.

The brush fire was burning adjacent to homes that were threatened by the flames for a short time.

KREM 2 News has a crew at the scene monitoring conditions as crews work to get a line around the fire to stop any further spread.

