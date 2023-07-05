Fire season underway in North Idaho

Above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation in the last two months have created unseasonably dry fuel conditions and active fire behavior.

IDAHO, USA — Wildfire activity increased over the weekend across the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

Above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation in the last two months have created unseasonably dry fuel conditions and active fire behavior. Numerous fires received a successful initial attack response over the weekend and are in "controlled" or "out" status. The majority of fires were lightning-caused holdovers, but at least two human-caused starts have also been confirmed, one near Hayden Creek and the other near Hudlow Saddle.

Remember, never leave a campfire unattended, and fireworks and exploding targets are always illegal on National Forests. We are well into summertime when extra care is needed to prevent human-caused wildfires.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.