‘People need to realize we are in fire season’ | DNR asks the public to do their part to prevent fires

SPOKANE, Wash. — Conditions are prime for wildfires heading into the Fourth of July holiday. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is preparing by keeping around 80 percent of firefighters on call.

DNR is asking everyone to be careful because humans spark most wildfires every year. DNR says they have more resources than ever because of funding from a state house bill. The agency is stressing that everyone needs to do their part to prevent fires.

A burn ban has been in effect in Spokane County since Friday. Campfires are allowed in approved, designated campgrounds only.

Commissioner of Public Lands, Hillary Franz talked to KREM 2 the move to fire preparedness level 2, “We’ve actually already seen fires. We have had over 600 fires that have burned roughly 17,000 acres statewide. On DNR protection land we have had more than 330 fires burn just over 1,200 acres. People need to realize that we are in fire season.”

You can get a fine for negligence in starting a fire or even have criminal charges filed if you start a fire intentionally.

If you do plan on lighting off your own fireworks in approved areas, here are some safety tips.

Only buy fireworks from registered stands with a safe and sane label

Keep all fireworks, including matches and lighters, away from children

Light fireworks on fireproof areas

Stay away from dry grass

Have a water bucket with you to extinguish any sparks

DNR also says to be mindful of chains dragging while driving and parking on dry grass as both can be catalysts for fires.