KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire in Kittitas County is burning approximately 75 acres and threatening 10 structures on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning approximately 75 acres as of 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday. The blaze is threatening ten structures and crews are evacuating the threatening buildings, according to the KCSO.

Parke Creek Road at Vantage Highway and Clerf Road to Vantage Highway are closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews fight the fire.

Another brush fire in Kittitas County near Vantage has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon. That fire was caused by a fire in a truck carrying hay sparking nearby brush.

