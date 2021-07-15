Fire forces evacuations for people within 2 miles of Lime Lake in Pend Oreille County

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office issued immediate evacuations for people living within two miles of Lime Lake.

METALINE FALLS, Wash. — A fire is forcing people who live near Lime Lake in Pend Oreille County from their homes.

It’s being called the Grandview Point Fire.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office originally issued immediate evacuations for people living within five miles of Lime Lake. Around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, it was recommended that people within two miles of the lake immediately evacuate. A shelter has been set up at Selkirk High School.

According to a Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Thursday and was .1 acres when it first started.

DNR and Pend Oreille County fire resources are on scene.