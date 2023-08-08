x
Fire danger raised to 'Very High' in Kootenai County with Stage 2 restrictions

Those restrictions include prohibiting the use of chainsaws or other tools powered by internal combustion engines.
Credit: Chris Larson, Deputy Fire Marshal of Northern Lakes Fire District

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — As fire danger rises in North Idaho, Kootenai County will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions Wednesday, August 9. The restrictions come as fire danger in Kootenai County has now reached "VERY HIGH."

Those restrictions include prohibiting the use of chainsaws  or other tools powered by internal combustion engines for felling, bucking, skidding processing, woodcutting and firewood gathering from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day. 

Other activities that produce flames or flammable material are also prohibited during the same time frame.

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department says propane-fueled fire pits and barbecues are still allowed as long as they are used in areas with no vegetation. Firefighters are also reminding residents that smoking is not allowed on Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene.

