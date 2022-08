There is currently no information on acreage of the fire or whether or not any other structures are threatened at this time.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a wildfire off of Weaver Way in Stevens County.

According to Stevens County Fire District 1, this is potentially a garage and chicken coop on fire along with extension into wildland.

There is currently no information on acreage of the fire or whether or not any other structures are threatened at this time.