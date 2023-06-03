Fire crews responding to brush fire near Colbert

According to a spokesperson with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), one helicopter was sent to the scene.

COLBERT, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Colbert, in the section of North Little Spokane Line in the E. Mead Street route.

One crew unit is on scene and one more is on route, DNR said.

Other fire agencies also responded, including Spokane County Fire District 4.

Officials say the fire has burned three to four acres in the area.

As of Saturday at 1 p.m., DNR said no roads have been closed and the fire is not threatening the nearby houses or the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

