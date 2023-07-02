Spokane County Fire District 3 fighting two separate fires

According to Spokane County Fire District 3, crews are on scene at a 2nd alarm brush fire near South Pine Springs Road and West Lance Hill Road.

CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 3's responding to a 2nd alarm fire near Cheney and another reported fire near Bonney Lake.

According to a Facebook post from SCFD 3, crews are on the scene and trying to access the fire near Cheney. They are also trying to make their way to a fire on an island near Bonney Lake.

No evacuations were issued for either fire.

SCFD 3 confirmed with KREM 2 that the fire is about 15-20 acres as of 4 p.m. and is growing fast. Firefighters are trying to make their way to the fire near Tyler.

SCFD3 are on the way to another fire near Bonney Lake, on the island.

SCFD 3 also say more information will be available at a later time.

KREM 2 also called the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. They confirm they're helping with the fire and are sending aircraft and fire engines to help SCFD 3 fight the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

