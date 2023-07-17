Fire crews responding to Snider Road Fire near Fishtrap, Level 2 evacuations in place

The Snider Road Fire is approximately 520 acres. Evacuations have been lowered to Level 2 for several areas.

FISHTRAP, Wash. — Fire crews are currently responding to a fast moving wildfire moving towards Spokane County. The fire is being called the "Snider Road Fire" and is approximately 520 acres. Forward progress has been stopped, according to Washington DNR.

According to Spokane County Fire District 3, a second alarm has been issued. The fire has jumped south of I-90. More resources are on their way to contain the fire. I-90 remains open at this time but crews say multiple structures are threatened.

Right now, evacuations have been lowered to Level 2 for Boston Road, Carmen Road, Columbia Basin Highway, the community of Tyler, Wash. and two miles down Pine Springs Road from Highway 904.

Fire officials say anyone in those locations who need extra time or have pets or livestock should evacuate immediately.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, water is being pulled from Williams Lake to combat the fire.

Our maintenance supervisor on scene near Fishtrap caught THREE fire bosses on camera doing their thing along I-90. Thank you to all the crews helping fight this fire! pic.twitter.com/tQrA8sI5QU — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 17, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

