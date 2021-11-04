Fire crews battle fire at Spokane Valley building

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, no one was injured in the incident.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews extinguished a fire that damaged a commercial structure in Spokane Valley on Thursday night.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), no one was injured in the incident. The two-alarm fire near E Trent Ave. and N Lockwood Rd. was controlled quickly.

SVFD said an additional accident occurred at the scene of the incident. There was a rear-end crash right outside the structure. Fire crews are asking drivers to slow down and pay attention as crews are involved with both incidents and to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we receive them.