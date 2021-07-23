Fire east of Colville shuts down SR 20, prompts Level 2 evacuations

COLVILLE, Wash. — A wildfire has led to the closure of State Route 20 east of Colville on Friday.
The Spruce Canyon Fire is burning at least 65 acres in the area of Highway 20 and Black Lake Road, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.
There are Level 2 evacuations in place for the surrounding area near Radar Dome. This means people should "get set" to leave their residence if conditions worsen.
The fire is one of several burning around the Inland Northwest on Friday. A wildland fire burning in Athol prompted evacuations at Silverwood Theme Park. Crews are also working to put out a fire burning field and timber on Bradshaw Road near Fairfield, Washington.