Fire east of Colville shuts down SR 20, prompts Level 2 evacuations

The Spruce Canyon Fire is burning at least 65 acres and has prompted Level 2 evacuations in Stevens County.

COLVILLE, Wash. — A wildfire has led to the closure of State Route 20 east of Colville on Friday.

The Spruce Canyon Fire is burning at least 65 acres in the area of Highway 20 and Black Lake Road, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.

There are Level 2 evacuations in place for the surrounding area near Radar Dome. This means people should "get set" to leave their residence if conditions worsen.