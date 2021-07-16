1,000-acre Fire burning in Okanogan County prompts Level 3 evacuations

The evacuations are for the areas of Cub Creek, West Chewuch and Winthrop.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning in Okanogan County Friday afternoon has prompted Level 3 evacuations for the areas of Cub Creek, West Chewuch and Winthrop.

The fire started at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire is currently burning 1,000 acres, according to Department of Natural Resources Communications Manager Janet Pearce.

A Level 3 evacuation means to leave immediately. Okanogan County Emergency Management advised people to evacuate from those areas, away from the intersection of West Chewuch Road and Cub Creek.

Red Cross will have an emergency shelter at Liberty Bell Elementary School in the Eagle Gym. They will be ready to accept people between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

According to the alert, their post might be the only notice the community receives. They added that there will not be any door-to-door notifications because there may not be enough time.